Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

