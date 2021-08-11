Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31. SemiLEDs Co. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.99.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

