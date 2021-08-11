Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,067 Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exicure in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Exicure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XCUR opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Exicure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 454.43%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Exicure Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

