Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,712 Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

