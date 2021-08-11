Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,805 China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of China Customer Relations Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in China Customer Relations Centers during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Customer Relations Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in China Customer Relations Centers during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in China Customer Relations Centers during the first quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in China Customer Relations Centers by 24.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRC opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research, as well as artificial intelligence customer care services.

