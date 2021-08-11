Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIRI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Air Industries Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 63,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Air Industries Group stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

