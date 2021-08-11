Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hancock Jaffe Laboratories news, Director Francis Duhay acquired 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,142.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $88,942. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HJLI opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.47. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

