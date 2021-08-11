Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. 194,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,469,719. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

