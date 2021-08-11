CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,168. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $651.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

