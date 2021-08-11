CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,168. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

