Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Down 2.4%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.21. 1,943,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,790,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.19 million and a P/E ratio of -48.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$161,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,750 shares in the company, valued at C$410,625.

