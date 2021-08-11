CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$245.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$254.67.

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$186.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,547. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$181.60. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$159.80 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous purchased 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,768.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

