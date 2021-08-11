CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,159. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.