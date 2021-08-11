CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

CIXX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. 342,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 1,173,557 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CI Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CI Financial by 706.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.