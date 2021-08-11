CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $14,611,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.