Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

NYSE CB opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

