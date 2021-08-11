CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 34,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 25,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

