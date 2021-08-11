Christine L. Standish Sells 1,566,644 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AIN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,415. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Several research firms have commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

