Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.96

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.96 and last traded at C$14.96, with a volume of 130785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

