Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.