ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

CCXI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 1,777,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.