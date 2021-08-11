Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWSRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CWSRF stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

