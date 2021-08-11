Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,155 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.