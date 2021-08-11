Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $189.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

