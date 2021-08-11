Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Phibro Animal Health worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.99. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

