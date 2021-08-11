Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,689 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,410 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 221,507 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,558 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 39.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NYSE:LVS opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

