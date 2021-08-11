Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

