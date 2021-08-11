Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,433,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 830,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 584,131 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.