Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO Sells $712,950.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CRL opened at $407.29 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $420.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.19.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
