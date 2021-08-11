Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO Sells $712,950.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRL opened at $407.29 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $420.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

