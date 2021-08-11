Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

