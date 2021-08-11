ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.91. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

