Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.

Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,007. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $132,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,576 shares of company stock valued at $362,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

