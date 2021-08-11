CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 73,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,751. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $1,953,430. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

