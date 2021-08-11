CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CEVA were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.10, a PEG ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.35.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

