Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

CERT opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -87.22.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock worth $198,081,477. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $2,867,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

