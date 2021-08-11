Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $44,438,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

