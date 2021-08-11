Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $44,438,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
