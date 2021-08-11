Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 6,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,077. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

