Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

