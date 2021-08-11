Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.29

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.29 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99.25 ($1.30), with a volume of 2131088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.40 ($1.32).

A number of analysts have recently commented on CEY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.25%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

