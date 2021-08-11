Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Announces Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 1,291,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,423. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLRB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.