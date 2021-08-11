Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CELC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. 50,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Celcuity worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

