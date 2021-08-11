CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$81.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.13.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$72.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$46.22 and a 1-year high of C$75.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.18.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at C$7,440,424. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702 over the last quarter.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

