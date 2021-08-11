CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCL.B. TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.13.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$46.22 and a 1-year high of C$75.19. The firm has a market cap of C$13.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702 over the last ninety days.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

