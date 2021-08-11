CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

IGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. 688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.15.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

