CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBIZ by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CBIZ by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CBIZ by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $21,371,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

