CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

NYSE CTT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 127,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.82 million, a PE ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.42. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 115,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

