Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 1,747,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

