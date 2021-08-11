Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%.

CSTL stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.09. 4,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,959. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,011 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

