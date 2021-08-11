Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

SAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -374.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 2,641.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 121,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

