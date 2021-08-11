Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.39 and last traded at $102.20. Approximately 9,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,845,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.24.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $80,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

